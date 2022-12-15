The Witcher in trend dopo l'addio di Henry Cavill a Superman, tornerà con Netflix?
Nella notte, Henry Cavill ha diffuso un lungo post su Instagram nel quale ha comunicato a tutti i suoi follower che, diversamente da quanto annunciato in precedenza, non tornerà più nei panni di Superman, poiché James Gunn e Peter Safran hanno altri piani per il rilancio totale dei loro DC Studios. Questo ha fatto schizzare nei trend The Witcher!
James Gunn sta infatti scrivendo un nuovo film su Superman che riavvierà tutto e Cavill adesso è libero da impegni. Molti si sono riversati sui social media per esprimere confusione e indignazione per la notizia, soprattutto per il fatto che Cavill ha lasciato The Witcher per abbracciare presumibilmente le responsabilità di Superman (il motivo, invece, dovrebbe essere legato alle decisioni sul personaggio dettate dagli autori).
Nessuno sa in cosa si tradurrà questo per Cavill, ora che i suoi ruoli più importanti non sono più tra le sue mani. Alcuni si chiedono se ci sia ancora margine per un suo eventuale ritorno a The Witcher, mentre altri suggeriscono che potrebbe apparire in una serie di altri progetti al di fuori della DC e di The Witcher: magari ai Marvel Studios?
Henry Cavill avrebbe avuto divergenze creative con i responsabili di The Witcher, quindi potrebbe aver già pensato che il suo tempo nello show fosse finito, indipendentemente dal suo futuro con Superman. Cavill è stato anche tra i papabili per i fan per il ruolo di James Bond, ma probabilmente la sua età è al di fuori della gamma desiderata dalla famiglia Broccoli, visto che l'attore ha 39 anni e alla produzione cercano qualcuno che ricopra il ruolo per ben più di un decennio.
Al momento, non sappiamo nemmeno in che modo l'universo DC saluterà il Superman di Cavill al cinema, così come non è chiaro a questo punto se Henry Cavill apparirà come Superman in The Flash per un ultimo cameo in una scena filmata a settembre scorso. Che cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti.
henry cavill leaving the witcher to return to superman only to get booted a month later https://t.co/TInZ7Dmb9J pic.twitter.com/hfMeK8Uy0K— donny (posting) (@stopmrdomino) December 15, 2022
so now that henry cavill left THE WITCHER to be superman, and isn't ~actually~ going to be superman, can we get THE MAN FROM UNCLE 2 (with, yes, AH recasting) going already? or put him into the next KNIVES OUT? dammit, THE WHITE LOTUS? I only want the best for my fave broad man!— ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) December 15, 2022
you, a child: wow they should get cavill back on the witcher— Luke Plunkett (@LukePlunkett) December 15, 2022
me, a sophisticated enjoyer of culture: this frees him up to make a 40K space marine movie
Henry Cavill trying to stop himself from leaving #TheWitcher after hearing the Superman news pic.twitter.com/XncjdVG5VA— Zach (@mytweetsmid) December 8, 2022
Henry Cavill returning as Superman was big BUT likely not the reason for his departure from The Witcher.— Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) December 15, 2022
Quite clear there were creative differences.
Now though, does Netflix try to throw money at him to get him to come back as Geralt since he's no longer Supes? Does that work?
Henry Cavill returning to the set of The Witcher https://t.co/CdKWwiy1pL pic.twitter.com/mc5H3A7BVK— Mike (@michaelcollado) December 15, 2022
