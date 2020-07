Unsolved Mysteries: Il marito di una delle vittime ha compiuto un gesto raccapricciante

Currently on episode 2 of the new Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and I have to ask: Does anyone else think it’s OBVIOUS that Patrice’s weirdo creep husband has something to do with her murder? #UnsolvedMysteries — Carly Garcia (@CarlyyGarciaa) July 1, 2020

netlix unsolved mysteries, the episode about patrice endres wtfff. the last minutes where her husband shows the remains of her ashes is just disgusting. That guy is really sick. He should be in prison just for that behaviour. I think he def has to do something with her death — DG (@DogukanGulec) July 1, 2020