Tutti i vincitori dei People's Choice Awards: The Big Bang Theory trionfa tra le comedy

I People's Choice Awards 2019 hanno assegnato il premio come show dell'anno a Strangers Things 3, ma la serie Netflix non è l'unica ad aver trionfato durante la serata.

Il voto dei fan ha infatti eletto anche la stagione finale di The Big Bang Theory a migliore serie comedy del 2019, mentre Shadowhunters è stata scelta come migliore show fantasy/sci-fi. Outlander ha invece ottenuto il premio di serie "Bingeworthy", ovvero meritevole di essere vista tutta d'un fiato (vita sociale-lavorativa permettendo).

Ecco l'elenco di tutti i vincitori:

SHOW DEL 2019

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

Grey's Anatomy

Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

WWE Rraw

SERIE DRAMA DEL 2019

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Grey's Anatomy

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us



SERIE COMEDY DEL 2019

The Big Bang Theory

grown-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Veep

SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI DEL 2019

Shadowhunters

Arrow

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

"SERIE" BINGEWORTHY DEL 2019

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Orange Is the New Black

Queer Eye

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

ATTORE TELEVISIVO DEL 2019

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



ATTRICE TELEVISIVA DEL 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones



STAR DI UNA SERIE DRAMA DEL 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



STAR DI UNA SERIE COMEDY DEL 2019

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Cosa ne pensate delle premiazioni? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Vi ricordiamo che sul fronte cinema ha trionfato Avengers: Endgame. Per quanto riguarda gli attori, invece, Zendaya è stata scelta come attrice dell'anno - sia per il grande che per il piccolo schermo - grazie alle sue performance in Spider-Man: Far From Home e Euphoria.