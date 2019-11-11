Tutti i vincitori dei People's Choice Awards: The Big Bang Theory trionfa tra le comedy
I People's Choice Awards 2019 hanno assegnato il premio come show dell'anno a Strangers Things 3, ma la serie Netflix non è l'unica ad aver trionfato durante la serata.
Il voto dei fan ha infatti eletto anche la stagione finale di The Big Bang Theory a migliore serie comedy del 2019, mentre Shadowhunters è stata scelta come migliore show fantasy/sci-fi. Outlander ha invece ottenuto il premio di serie "Bingeworthy", ovvero meritevole di essere vista tutta d'un fiato (vita sociale-lavorativa permettendo).
Ecco l'elenco di tutti i vincitori:
SHOW DEL 2019
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
Grey's Anatomy
Riverdale
The Big Bang Theory
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
WWE Rraw
SERIE DRAMA DEL 2019
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Grey's Anatomy
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
SERIE COMEDY DEL 2019
The Big Bang Theory
grown-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Veep
SERIE FANTASY/SCI-FI DEL 2019
Shadowhunters
Arrow
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
"SERIE" BINGEWORTHY DEL 2019
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Orange Is the New Black
Queer Eye
Stranger Things
The Umbrella Academy
ATTORE TELEVISIVO DEL 2019
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
ATTRICE TELEVISIVA DEL 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
STAR DI UNA SERIE DRAMA DEL 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
STAR DI UNA SERIE COMEDY DEL 2019
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Cosa ne pensate delle premiazioni? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Vi ricordiamo che sul fronte cinema ha trionfato Avengers: Endgame. Per quanto riguarda gli attori, invece, Zendaya è stata scelta come attrice dell'anno - sia per il grande che per il piccolo schermo - grazie alle sue performance in Spider-Man: Far From Home e Euphoria.
