WandaVision celebra il suo primo anniversario: social invasi da messaggi di auguri

Can you believe it’s been one year since we first visited Westview?! 🤯 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/utg20GSQr1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 15, 2022

1 year ago, Marvel Studios released ‘WandaVision’ on #DisneyPlus.



The show was the MCU’s first official step into TV. It received critical acclaim, including several nominations for Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. pic.twitter.com/oamshkdXtR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2022

Time flies in Westview!



As we celebrate the first anniversary of @MarvelStudios’ @WandaVision, we’re thrilled to give you a look behind the curtain at the Compositing work that @ILMVFX brought to the series. All episodes are streaming now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FeWcpYpZoA — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) January 15, 2022