WandaVision, i fan celebrano l'anniversario del finale: 'Uno dei migliori show dell'anno'

One year ago, Wanda gave us some of her most memorable lines. #ScarletWitch #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/wB4zpwLaFe

ONE YEAR SINCE #WANDAMAXIMOFF ACCEPTED HER DESTINY AS THE #SCARLETWITCH IN #WANDAVISION ! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yr0OhikaDA

It has been One Year since the #WandaVision finale aired. Thank you to the whole cast and crew for creating one of the best shows of the year! pic.twitter.com/p8yL6tqyrM