WandaVision, i fan festeggiano sul web il compleanno di Kathryn Hahn
Sara Susanna
I fan di WandaVision hanno celebrato ieri sui social la star della serie Kathryn Hahn in occasione del suo compleanno. L’interprete di Agatha Harkness è stata sommersa di affetto dopo aver conquistato il cuore del pubblico con il suo personaggio.
Hahn ha compiuto 48 anni il 23 luglio, è apparsa in molti progetti nel corso degli anni, da Step-Brothers a Transparent, ma il 2021 è stato sicuramente il suo anno più importante.
Non solo il suo ruolo in WandaVision fa di lei uno dei personaggi preferiti dai fan nell’universo Marvel, ma ha anche guadagnato una nomination agli Emmy per la sua parte nella serie Disney+.
È stata anche impegnata a girare Knives Out 2 con Rian John e Daniel Craig insieme a un cast spettacolare.
I fan non vedono l'ora di vederla in nuovi progetti (e di nuovo nei panni di Agatha) ma nel frattempo hanno usato Twitter per festeggiare il suo compleanno come potete vedere nei tweet in calce alla notizia.
Riguardo al possibile ritorno di Hahn nel MCU, il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige ha dichiarato a Rotten Tomatoes:
"Un giorno. Un giorno presto. Vedrete Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2, e in altri progetti. Ma all'interno dell'MCU, non potrà che arrivare abbastanza presto. Mettiamola così."
Queste dichiarazioni dovrebbero rendere felici i fan di Agatha tanto quanto Hahn sarà stata felice dell'affetto ricevuto nel giorno del suo compleanno.
Vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione finale di WandaVision in attesa di vedere di nuovo Agatha all'opera nel MCU!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER! the most beautiful woman, inside and out. the one who inspires so many people everyday. happy birthday, kathryn! we love you 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/kUkGs77By6— best of kathryn hahn (@badposthahn) July 23, 2021
happy 48th birthday to the iconic kathryn hahn pic.twitter.com/NQTLpvu6mi— k (@myvillaneve) July 23, 2021
Happy birthday to our favorite nosy neighbor, Kathryn Hahn! pic.twitter.com/3AGBD80OFZ— no context wandavision (@nocontextwv) July 23, 2021
Happy birthday to Kathryn Hahn! pic.twitter.com/YWsEIu3c1d— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) July 23, 2021
Who's been pulling every happy string? Happy birthday to the insanely talented, funny, cool and beautiful Kathryn Hahn! Thank you for making our Lizzie dance on stage. pic.twitter.com/AuKH54ZiyZ— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) July 23, 2021
happy birthday to the one and only kathryn hahn!! 🤍 you deserve the world and beyond. thank you for being such an inspiration, i love you!— faith ✧ (@shinkomiii) July 22, 2021
(in honor of her bday, tell me about your favorite kathryn character in replies!) pic.twitter.com/RKQolFZCiY
happy birthday to the legend that is kathryn hahn!!!!! in the words of elizabeth olsen “kathryn hahn just was SO delicious to work with” 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/U1HoR9sq9O— ken (@wandaskory) July 22, 2021
Happy Kathryn Hahn day!— Marvel Updates (@UpdatesFile) July 23, 2021
She is a recent #Emmy nominee for her performance as new MCU addition Agatha Harkness in hit limited series ‘WandaVision.’ Her next project is whodunnit mystery ‘Knives Out 2.’ pic.twitter.com/iwQIchd670
