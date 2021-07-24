Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. WandaVision
  3. Notizie

WandaVision, i fan festeggiano sul web il compleanno di Kathryn Hahn

WandaVision, i fan festeggiano sul web il compleanno di Kathryn Hahn
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

I fan di WandaVision hanno celebrato ieri sui social la star della serie Kathryn Hahn in occasione del suo compleanno. L’interprete di Agatha Harkness è stata sommersa di affetto dopo aver conquistato il cuore del pubblico con il suo personaggio.

Hahn ha compiuto 48 anni il 23 luglio, è apparsa in molti progetti nel corso degli anni, da Step-Brothers a Transparent, ma il 2021 è stato sicuramente il suo anno più importante.

Non solo il suo ruolo in WandaVision fa di lei uno dei personaggi preferiti dai fan nell’universo Marvel, ma ha anche guadagnato una nomination agli Emmy per la sua parte nella serie Disney+.

È stata anche impegnata a girare Knives Out 2 con Rian John e Daniel Craig insieme a un cast spettacolare.

I fan non vedono l'ora di vederla in nuovi progetti (e di nuovo nei panni di Agatha) ma nel frattempo hanno usato Twitter per festeggiare il suo compleanno come potete vedere nei tweet in calce alla notizia.

Riguardo al possibile ritorno di Hahn nel MCU, il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige ha dichiarato a Rotten Tomatoes:

"Un giorno. Un giorno presto. Vedrete Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2, e in altri progetti. Ma all'interno dell'MCU, non potrà che arrivare abbastanza presto. Mettiamola così."

Queste dichiarazioni dovrebbero rendere felici i fan di Agatha tanto quanto Hahn sarà stata felice dell'affetto ricevuto nel giorno del suo compleanno.

Vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione finale di WandaVision in attesa di vedere di nuovo Agatha all'opera nel MCU!

FONTE: CB
Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Tra sitcom e drama: il mix perfetto di WandaVision

Altri contenuti per WandaVision

  1. Rick e Morty 5 e Il mistero dei Templari, ecco la scena di apertura del sesto episodio
  2. Norman Reedus, la star di The Walking Dead vorrebbe interpretare Ghost Rider