WandaVision: i fan sono infuriati per quell'incredibile spoiler su Twitter

In cima alle tendenze del noto social network infatti, proprio nelle scorse ore, c'erano Pietro e Evan Peters . Infatti proprio l'attore di X-Men ha vestito i panni del fratello di Wanda Maximoff . Questo imprevisto cameo ha lasciato tutti a bocca aperta in quanto molti credevano che Aaron Taylor-Johnson avrebbe vestito i panni di Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision , proprio come già accaduto nei passati film dell'MCU.

y’all need to watch #wandavision before going on twitter on fridays, it trends every week y’all will be spoiled without a doubt 🙄 — 🌙 (@skinofdiamond) February 5, 2021

Apropos of nothing today, I just found and downloaded a Chrome extension that hides Twitter trends. ENJOY NOT HAVING WANDAVISION SPOILED FOR YOUhttps://t.co/BQPVYy60Di — Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) February 5, 2021

I swear to god if I open up twitter trends and get spoiled for wandavision AGAIN I'LL- pic.twitter.com/FQg5UBKh52 — Big ˢᵒᶠᵗ (@biggie_soft) February 5, 2021

I don't think people understand how Twitter works, you could do the SPOILERS and the multiple rows of dots, but you are still writing the spoiler out and it's still gonna trend. If you haven't seen WandaVision Episode 5, don't look at what's trending, you'll defo be spoiled.... — Cedric Low (@ExcellentAce) February 6, 2021