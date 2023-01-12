Warrior Nun 3, i fan richiedono una "nuova casa" per la serie cancellata da Netflix
I fan stavano già assaporando la stagione tre, eppure per ora non c'è speranza: Netflix ha cancellato Warrior Nun dopo solamente due stagioni. Insieme allo showrunner della serie, anche i fan si stanno attivando per trovare un'altra casa allo show.
Subito dopo la cancellazione della serie, lo showrunner Simon Barry sta cercando di salvarla. E come lui, neanche la fandom si è mostrata disposta a rinunciare allo show.
Questa terza stagione s'ha da fare, questa l'intenzione che domina l'animo dei fan di Warrior Nun. Su Twitter l'hashtag #SaveWarriorNun sta spopolando, raggiungendo 13mila tweet in 40 minuti. Una cifra davvero alta, considerando il tempo limitato.
"Dove va WarriorNun, noi andiamo", si legge in un tweet (che troverete in calce). I fan infatti si stanno adoperando per attirare l'attenzione delle grande piattaforme streaming in modo da accogliere lo show. Altri tweet espandono il target anche ad altri social, come ad esempio Instagram.
Insomma, qui non c'è proprio aria di rinuncia. Le guerriere dell'OCS tanto amate non possono cadere vittima delle ripetute cancellazioni di Netflix: pensate a Blockbuster, o a 1989 tra i tanti show stroncati sul nascere. I fan in questo caso sono decisamente agguerriti, e di questo passo il loro hashtag potrebbe anche scalare la classifica dei trend sul social di Elon Musk.
⚠️ WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME ⚠️— Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 12, 2023
we no officially no.25 worldwide trend with more than 13k tweet just in 40mins HALO-BEARERS this is so hottttt. @PrimeVideo #savewarriornun pic.twitter.com/DDFMaPbT5X
hello @PrimeVideo hope you can hear our voice again in the worldwide trend we want to #savewarriornun we want WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME we deserve to be noticed and our show deserve to be saved with more seasons we will really appreciate this, thank you!! pic.twitter.com/K5ZRpXOT7p— Had || save wn era ➐ (@avanunice) January 12, 2023
In this home or the next ⚔️— ꜱɪꜱᴛᴇʀ ꜱᴇᴀᴡᴇᴇᴅ (@bravelittlvoice) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/IZqEuuM36h
hey there showing up again to remind you to check this up! we're looking for a new home to give this story a future ‼️— val (@puflyx) January 12, 2023
WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/rUKnFIsEoH
⚠️INSTAGRAM PRESENCE⚠️— OLI 🇨🇵 (@MoonWorld17) January 12, 2023
Hi everyone, to make sure that we are heard as much as possible we need to expend out presence beyond twitter and on other social media platform. Here is a guideline on how to do it on insta.
-- WARRIOR NUN NEW HOME #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun -- pic.twitter.com/pwA0DUcQYn
