Warrior Nun 3, i fan richiedono una "nuova casa" per la serie cancellata da Netflix

I fan stavano già assaporando la stagione tre, eppure per ora non c'è speranza: Netflix ha cancellato Warrior Nun dopo solamente due stagioni. Insieme allo showrunner della serie, anche i fan si stanno attivando per trovare un'altra casa allo show.

Subito dopo la cancellazione della serie, lo showrunner Simon Barry sta cercando di salvarla. E come lui, neanche la fandom si è mostrata disposta a rinunciare allo show.

Questa terza stagione s'ha da fare, questa l'intenzione che domina l'animo dei fan di Warrior Nun. Su Twitter l'hashtag #SaveWarriorNun sta spopolando, raggiungendo 13mila tweet in 40 minuti. Una cifra davvero alta, considerando il tempo limitato.

"Dove va WarriorNun, noi andiamo", si legge in un tweet (che troverete in calce). I fan infatti si stanno adoperando per attirare l'attenzione delle grande piattaforme streaming in modo da accogliere lo show. Altri tweet espandono il target anche ad altri social, come ad esempio Instagram.

Insomma, qui non c'è proprio aria di rinuncia. Le guerriere dell'OCS tanto amate non possono cadere vittima delle ripetute cancellazioni di Netflix: pensate a Blockbuster, o a 1989 tra i tanti show stroncati sul nascere. I fan in questo caso sono decisamente agguerriti, e di questo passo il loro hashtag potrebbe anche scalare la classifica dei trend sul social di Elon Musk.

FONTE: Comicbook
