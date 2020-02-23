Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Watchmen perde incredibilmente agli NAACP Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

La National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ha consegnato questa notte i suoi 51esimi NAACP Awards, e il favorito per la sezione televisiva, Watchmen di Damon Lindelof, è rimasto a secco di riconoscimenti.

Qui sotto vi rimandiamo a tutti i vincitori della serata:

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Ballers (HBO)
  • black-ish (ABC) — ** WINNER
  • Dear White People (Netflix)
  • grown-ish (Freeform)
  • The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish — ** WINNER
  • Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
  • Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Logan Browning, Dear White People
  • Jill Scott, First Wives Club
  • Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — ** WINNER
  • Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Deon Cole, black-ish — **WINNER
  • Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
  • Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Halle Bailey, grown-ish
  • Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
  • Marsai Martin, black-ish — ** WINNER
  • Regina Hall, Black Monday
  • Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
  • Greenleaf (OWN) — ** WINNER
  • Queen Sugar (OWN)
  • The Chi (Showtime)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
  • Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
  • Omari Hardwick, Power — **WINNER
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

  • Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — **WINNER
  • Regina King, Watchmen
  • Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
  • Simone Missick, All Rise
  • Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
  • Harold Perrineau, Claws — **WINNER
  • Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
  • Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
  • Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — **WINNER
  • Lyric Ross, This Is Us
  • Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
  • Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

  • American Son (Netflix)
  • Being Mary Jane (BET)
  • Native Son (HBO)
  • True Detective (HBO)
  • When They See Us (Netflix) — **WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

  • Caleel Harris, When They See Us
  • Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us
  • Idris Elba, Luther
  • Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — **WINNER
  • Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

  • Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
  • Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
  • Kerry Washington, American Son
  • Niecy Nash, When They See Us — **WINNER
  • Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

  • The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — **WINNER
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • mixed-ish (ABC)
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)
  • Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — **WINNER
  • All American (The CW)
  • Black Lightning (The CW)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

  • GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — **WINNER
  • Black Monday (Showtime)
  • Atypical (Netflix)
  • Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
  • Shrill (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Snowfall (FX)
  • Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — **WINNER
  • Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
  • The Chi (Showtime)

La sconfitta di Watchmen arriva un po' a sorpresa, soprattutto considerata la rilevanza che Damon Lindelof ha conferito al tema del razzismo nella serie. Lo show proverà a rifarsi agli Emmy, con la HBO che ha riclassificato Watchmen, sequel del fumetto di Alan Moore, come mini-serie, dopo averla presentata come serie regolare nel corso della stagione dei premi 2019/2020.

