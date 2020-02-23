Watchmen perde incredibilmente agli NAACP Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

La National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ha consegnato questa notte i suoi 51esimi NAACP Awards, e il favorito per la sezione televisiva, Watchmen di Damon Lindelof, è rimasto a secco di riconoscimenti.

Qui sotto vi rimandiamo a tutti i vincitori della serata:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers (HBO)

black-ish (ABC) — ** WINNER

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish — ** WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Jill Scott, First Wives Club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — ** WINNER

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, black-ish — **WINNER

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey, grown-ish

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Marsai Martin, black-ish — ** WINNER

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Greenleaf (OWN) — ** WINNER

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power — **WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — **WINNER

Regina King, Watchmen

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Harold Perrineau, Claws — **WINNER

Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — **WINNER

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix) — **WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us

Idris Elba, Luther

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — **WINNER

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American Son

Niecy Nash, When They See Us — **WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — **WINNER

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

One Day at a Time (Netflix) Barry (HBO)

Barry (HBO) mixed-ish (ABC)

mixed-ish (ABC) The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) Watchmen (HBO)

Watchmen (HBO) Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — **WINNER

All American (The CW)

All American (The CW) Black Lightning (The CW)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — **WINNER

Black Monday (Showtime)

Black Monday (Showtime) Atypical (Netflix)

Atypical (Netflix) Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix) Shrill (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall (FX) Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — **WINNER

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) The Chi (Showtime)

La sconfitta di Watchmen arriva un po' a sorpresa, soprattutto considerata la rilevanza che Damon Lindelof ha conferito al tema del razzismo nella serie. Lo show proverà a rifarsi agli Emmy, con la HBO che ha riclassificato Watchmen, sequel del fumetto di Alan Moore, come mini-serie, dopo averla presentata come serie regolare nel corso della stagione dei premi 2019/2020.