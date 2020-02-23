Watchmen perde incredibilmente agli NAACP Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
La National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ha consegnato questa notte i suoi 51esimi NAACP Awards, e il favorito per la sezione televisiva, Watchmen di Damon Lindelof, è rimasto a secco di riconoscimenti.
Qui sotto vi rimandiamo a tutti i vincitori della serata:
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Ballers (HBO)
- black-ish (ABC) — ** WINNER
- Dear White People (Netflix)
- grown-ish (Freeform)
- The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish — ** WINNER
- Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
- Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Logan Browning, Dear White People
- Jill Scott, First Wives Club
- Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish — ** WINNER
- Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Deon Cole, black-ish — **WINNER
- Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
- Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Halle Bailey, grown-ish
- Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
- Marsai Martin, black-ish — ** WINNER
- Regina Hall, Black Monday
- Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
- Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
- Greenleaf (OWN) — ** WINNER
- Queen Sugar (OWN)
- The Chi (Showtime)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
- Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
- Omari Hardwick, Power — **WINNER
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 — **WINNER
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
- Simone Missick, All Rise
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
- Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
- Harold Perrineau, Claws — **WINNER
- Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
- Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
- Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf — **WINNER
- Lyric Ross, This Is Us
- Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
- Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
- American Son (Netflix)
- Being Mary Jane (BET)
- Native Son (HBO)
- True Detective (HBO)
- When They See Us (Netflix) — **WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
- Caleel Harris, When They See Us
- Ethan Henry Herisse, When They See Us
- Idris Elba, Luther
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us — **WINNER
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
- Kerry Washington, American Son
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us — **WINNER
- Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- The Good Place (Cord Jefferson, “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” NBC) — **WINNER
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Barry (HBO)
- mixed-ish (ABC)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Truth Be Told (Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Monster,” Apple TV+) — **WINNER
- All American (The CW)
- Black Lightning (The CW)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
- GLOW (Anya Adams, “Outward Bound,” Netflix) — **WINNER
- Black Monday (Showtime)
- Atypical (Netflix)
- Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
- Shrill (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Snowfall (FX)
- Power (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Forgot About Dre,” Starz) — **WINNER
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
- The Chi (Showtime)
La sconfitta di Watchmen arriva un po' a sorpresa, soprattutto considerata la rilevanza che Damon Lindelof ha conferito al tema del razzismo nella serie. Lo show proverà a rifarsi agli Emmy, con la HBO che ha riclassificato Watchmen, sequel del fumetto di Alan Moore, come mini-serie, dopo averla presentata come serie regolare nel corso della stagione dei premi 2019/2020.
Altri contenuti per Watchmen - serie tv
- Watchmen: HBO apre ad un seguito della serie di Damon Lindelof
- Watchmen: ecco le condizioni di Regina King per tornare nella seconda stagione
- Grazie a Watchmen in Oklahoma si inizierà a studiare il massacro di Tulsa nelle scuole
- HBO annuncia l'arrivo di Watchmen in DVD e Blu-ray per la prossima estate
- Watchmen: per Damon Lindelof la stagione due si farà, ma senza di lui
Watchmen - serie tv
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiVikings: Valhalla, emergono nuovi dettagli sullo spin-off sui vichinghi
- The Walking Dead 10: il titolo della puntata finale indica la morte di un personaggio?
- The Flash e quel plot twist su Sue Dearborn che non ci aspettavamo
- 18 commentiStar Trek Picard 1x05 Recensione: qualcosa è cambiato?
- Gavin Leatherwood ha terminato le riprese della quarta parte di Sabrina
- 3 commentiÈ ufficiale: una reunion di Friends è in programma per HBO Max
- Carl Grimes vivo nel finale di The Walking Dead? Chandler Riggs ne era convinto
- 3 commentiStar Trek: Picard, rivelato nella 1x05 il primo personaggio omosessuale del franchise
- Stranger Things 4, l'attrice Priah Ferguson promossa a series regular
- David Harbour celebra il suo ritorno in Stranger Things con un meme