What If...?, la reazione dei fan Marvel al ritorno di QUEL personaggio

#WhatIf spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

THE SHOCK ON MY FACE WHEN I SAW THANOS pic.twitter.com/TEMfPeuUc5 — eryn ⎊ what if…? era (@buckyinwinter) August 18, 2021

!!! WHAT IF EP 2 SPOILER ALERT !!!



after this Thanos I'll never watch infinity war or endgame the same 😭😭#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/NAcmqruPn0 — mary sue🌼 (@_soundsgreat_) August 18, 2021

// What If...? spoilers

#WhatIf

#TChalla

-



-



-



-

This episode was a love letter to T’challa. Marvel showed the character’s true power by having HIM be the reason Thanos stopped his conquest after a simple conversation. Love this and thought it made so much sense.💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/kL5HiRS27t — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 18, 2021

Howard the Duck was my first comic book obsession. I’m sure I missed most of Gerber’s satire, but the basic premise was good enough for me. I’m thrilled to see him in the MCU, but Marvel/Disney needs to commit to telling a fuller story than just featuring him in cameos! #WhatIf — ericjlawrence (@ericjlawrence) August 18, 2021