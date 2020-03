William Shatner intrattiene con il diario del Capitano Kirk nell'epoca Coronavirus

Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation. After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato. I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 18, 2020

Captain’s Log: Supplemental. While reflecting upon my experiences of the past week I do want to send my love, thanks & respect to those in Europe who came out to see me. 🥰 For those canceled appearances I will work towards seeing if I can get back to those venues at some point👍🏻 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 19, 2020

Captain’s Log: Stardate 2 of self imposed isolation. Emissaries Macchiato & Espresso have been exploring a new territory called Underbed bestowing upon me tributes of missing socks and other items in an attempt to get my attention & adoration. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 19, 2020