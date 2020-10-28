WWE, lutto nel mondo del wrestling: è morto Tracy Smothers
Tracy Smothers, ex wrestler della WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling e ECW, è scomparso oggi all'età di 58 anni. Comicbook.com riporta che, oltre ad avere un linfoma non fatale, Smothers stava affrontando dei problemi cardiaci e un imminente intervento chirurgico per l'ernia.
Nato a Springfield, in Tennessee, Smothers debuttò nel wrestling professionistico nel 1982. Nel 1990 giunse in WCW insieme a Steve Armstrong, partner di Tag Team con il quale formava i Southern Boys (noti in seguito come Young Pistols). Successivamente, nel 1996, approdò in WWE (nota allora come WWF) con il nome di Freddie Joe Floyd affrontando icone quali Stone Cold Steve Austin e Triple H.
Numerosi gli omaggi del mondo del wrestling, a partire da quello del collega e amico Bobby Fulton: "Sono rattristato nel scoprire la scomparsa del caro amico Tracy Smothers. Grazie per gli anni di amicizia. Tracy ed io ci siamo supportati a vicenda in continuazione per quanto riguardava il nostro stato di saluta. Questa è un'altra dura perdita per lo sport del wrestling professionistico."
Nei prossimi giorni verrà annunciato il funerale e un evento per celebrare la vita di Smothers a cui potranno prendere parte la sua famiglia, gli amici e i fan. Smothers lascia la compagna, madre, sorella, due fratelli e due figli.
I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy.— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 28, 2020
Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room...just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020
WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58.— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020
WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends. https://t.co/wdclVdB1n0
