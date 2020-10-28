WWE, lutto nel mondo del wrestling: è morto Tracy Smothers

Tracy Smothers, ex wrestler della WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling e ECW, è scomparso oggi all'età di 58 anni. Comicbook.com riporta che, oltre ad avere un linfoma non fatale, Smothers stava affrontando dei problemi cardiaci e un imminente intervento chirurgico per l'ernia.

Nato a Springfield, in Tennessee, Smothers debuttò nel wrestling professionistico nel 1982. Nel 1990 giunse in WCW insieme a Steve Armstrong, partner di Tag Team con il quale formava i Southern Boys (noti in seguito come Young Pistols). Successivamente, nel 1996, approdò in WWE (nota allora come WWF) con il nome di Freddie Joe Floyd affrontando icone quali Stone Cold Steve Austin e Triple H.

Numerosi gli omaggi del mondo del wrestling, a partire da quello del collega e amico Bobby Fulton: "Sono rattristato nel scoprire la scomparsa del caro amico Tracy Smothers. Grazie per gli anni di amicizia. Tracy ed io ci siamo supportati a vicenda in continuazione per quanto riguardava il nostro stato di saluta. Questa è un'altra dura perdita per lo sport del wrestling professionistico."

Nei prossimi giorni verrà annunciato il funerale e un evento per celebrare la vita di Smothers a cui potranno prendere parte la sua famiglia, gli amici e i fan. Smothers lascia la compagna, madre, sorella, due fratelli e due figli.